Meet Our Grad Slam 2026 Campus Winners!

On Wednesday, April 8, nine Berkeley graduate students delivered stellar three-minute talks showcasing their research at this year’s campuswide Grad Slam event, making the process of selecting winners very difficult indeed.

All nine semi-finalists should be very proud of the incredible work they did in creating, revising, and presenting their talks to a broad, public audience. This year, we were pleased to have both an in-person and remote audience, including viewers from across the state and nation, and even some international viewers. If you would like to watch the event, you can view the recording here.