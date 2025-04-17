Meet Our Grad Slam 2025 Campus Winners!

At this year’s campus Grad Slam competition, held on Wednesday, April 9, ten Berkeley graduate students did a stellar job showcasing their research in three-minute talks, making the process of selecting winners very difficult indeed. All ten semi-finalists should be very proud of the incredible work they did in creating, revising, and presenting their talks to a broad public audience. We were pleased to have viewers not just from Berkeley, but from around the world. If you would like to watch the event, you can view the recording here. Congratulations to our Berkeley Grad Slam 2025 winners!Jaquesta Adams, Berkeley’s Grad Slam 2025 first-place winnerJaquesta Adams’ presentation, “Illuminating Oxytocin: How Nanosensors ‘Listen In’ On the Brain’s Chemical Conversations,” took first place. As the Campus Grad Slam Champion, Jaquesta will now move on to compete with campus winners from the other nine UC campuses on April 29 for prize money and the chance to take home the “Slammy.” Zhe Fu, Berkeley Grad Slam 2025 second-place winnerZhe Fu’s presentation, “Stop-and-Go No More: How a Few Smart Cars Can Fix Traffic Jams,” took second place. Sekou Jabateh, Berkeley Grad Slam 2025 People’s Choice Award winnerThe People’s Choice Award, decided upon by the audience, went to Sekou Jabateh for their presentation “Building Cooperation across Ethnic Groups with Interpersonal Monetary Transfers: A Field Experiment in Postwar Liberia.” We wish to thank our distinguished panel of judges–Monica Lam, Caroline Winnett, Fiona Doyle, and Victoria Chevée–and the many audience members who weighed in on the People’s Choice Award. We look forward to next year’s competition! Interested in participating next year? Learn what it takes to join the competition. Watch the 2025 Grad Slam Maria Almeida Reis is the Hitchcock Postdoctoral Fellow at GradPro. She received her PhD from UC Berkeley’s History Department in July 2024. Maria previously served as a co-director and the logistics lead of Beyond Academia.