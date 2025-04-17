Meet Our Grad Slam 2025 Campus Winners!

At this year’s campus Grad Slam competition, held on Wednesday, April 9, ten Berkeley graduate students did a stellar job showcasing their research in three-minute talks, making the process of selecting winners very difficult indeed.

All ten semi-finalists should be very proud of the incredible work they did in creating, revising, and presenting their talks to a broad public audience. We were pleased to have viewers not just from Berkeley, but from around the world. If you would like to watch the event, you can view the recording here.