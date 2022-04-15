Meet Our Grad Slam 2022 Campus Winners

On Monday, April 11, 2022, ten Berkeley graduate students did a stellar job at showcasing their research in three-minute talks at this year’s campus Grad Slam event, making the process of selecting winners very difficult indeed.

All ten semi-finalists should be very proud of the incredible work they did in creating, revising, and presenting their talks to a broad, public audience. We were pleased to have viewers not just from Berkeley but from across the state, the nation, and even some international viewers.