Kicking Off the Year Right

This academic year, new and returning graduate students were welcomed back to campus with a plethora of fun and informative events. Whether you joined us at one or more of these events, we appreciated the opportunity to connect with you and hope you have a wonderful 2025-26 academic year!

New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO)

Thank you to all who attended UC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) on August 26. Students participated in workshops, received lunch, and explored the resource fair held in Dwinelle Hall and Plaza. Are you a new student looking for more information? Visit our New Students page.

New Students

Grad-Stravaganza

For the fifth year in a row, we kicked off the new academic year with Grad-Stravaganza, a welcome event for new and returning graduate students! More than 1,000 students and their families celebrated the start of the new semester at the Campanile Esplanade on September 3. Where they enjoyed tasty tacos, delicious cookies, and popsicles! With good music as the backdrop, students engaged in fun activities like learning how to make origami figures, face painting, and more. The Graduate Division hosts this event every year to kick off a new academic year. Take a moment to review the Graduate Division services like Graduate Student Life, Professional Development, and community building. 

Our Offices & Programs

Office for Graduate Diversity Welcome Reception

On September 10, the Office for Graduate Diversity (OGD) team gathered on the Faculty Lawn to welcome new students to campus. Students had the opportunity to mingle and connect with various graduate affinity groups. At the Office for Graduate Diversity you’ll find opportunities to build meaningful relationships and engage with others, explore our Finding Communities page for more information.

Finding Communities

Inclusive Excellence Hub Open House

Just two blocks from campus, the Inclusive Excellence Hub opened its doors on September 17 to host a day of connection and support for graduate students. Throughout the day, students filtered through the Hub to network with their peers, tour the space, and learn more about the resources available at the Hub. The first 100 Students were met with free t-shirts, while others who followed enjoyed tasty bites and had the opportunity to chat with Diversity and Community Fellows and other OGD staff. Learn more about the Inclusive Excellence Hub’s vibrant informal learning environments.

Inclusive Excellence Hub

