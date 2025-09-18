Kicking Off the Year Right

For the fifth year in a row, we kicked off the new academic year with Grad-Stravaganza, a welcome event for new and returning graduate students! More than 1,000 students and their families celebrated the start of the new semester at the Campanile Esplanade on September 3. Where they enjoyed tasty tacos, delicious cookies, and popsicles! With good music as the backdrop, students engaged in fun activities like learning how to make origami figures, face painting, and more. The Graduate Division hosts this event every year to kick off a new academic year. Take a moment to review the Graduate Division services like Graduate Student Life, Professional Development, and community building.