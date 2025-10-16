Introducing the GSI Teaching & Resource Center Peer Team

Meet the GSI Teaching & Resource Center’s Peer Teaching Consultants and Postdoc Fellows!
If you have taken part in any of the programs of the GSI Teaching & Resource Center, you’ll know that our work benefits tremendously from the expertise of current and former graduate students. And this has been the case since the establishment of the GSI Center in 1989! From facilitating panels and workshops at the teaching conference and across 375 pedagogy courses to meeting individually with GSIs to provide one-on-one consultations and classroom observations of teaching, our Teaching Consultants and Postdoc Fellows ensure that the work of the GSI Center stays current with the needs of GSIs.
Should you wish to meet with a member of our team to discuss any aspect of teaching, arrange for a consultant to observe your class, or get feedback on a course you are designing or teaching-related materials you are preparing for the academic job search, we encourage you to complete our very brief consultation request form. Our team members look forward to meeting with you!
Julianne Kapner
Julianne is a PhD candidate in the Department of Linguistics, also affiliated with the Designated Emphasis in Language Revitalization and the Armenian Studies Program. For her dissertation research, she works with undergraduate students to record oral histories in the Bay Area Armenian community and to explore the dynamics of language maintenance and shift. As a Teaching Consultant, Julianne is eager to share her passion for teaching and mentoring and to support GSIs in the important work they do.
Robin D. López
Robin D. López was raised nearby in San Pablo and Richmond, CA, and spent much of his youth working in Oakland and San Francisco. He has an academic and research background invested locally. López attended De Anza High School (Richmond, California) and graduated from Contra Costa College with degrees in Mathematics(AS), Physics(AS), and Sociology(AA). He transferred and graduated from San Francisco State University with a BS in Civil Engineering. López then completed graduate studies at San José State University in Water Resources Engineering. Presently, he is a PhD Candidate at UC Berkeley in the Department of Environmental Science, Policy, & Management. Outside of academia, Robin is an elected official and parent. He currently serves as the first ever Latinx mayor of Albany, California. He enjoys family time with his 15-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, as they collaborate often to cause chaos in this world.
Kevin Quintero
Kevin Quintero is a PhD candidate in the Berkeley School of Education. He specializes in Latino education, focusing on how political representation influences educational opportunities. His dissertation examines how policy can be utilized to eliminate electoral barriers that have historically prevented Latinos from being elected to school boards. Kevin’s broad teaching experience across disciplines at Berkeley informs his work as a Teaching Consultant. In this role, he aims to expand the resources available to graduate student instructors and to facilitate workshops that promote effective and inclusive teaching practices.
Noah Katznelson
Postdoctoral Fellow
Noah completed her Ph.D. in Education at UC Berkeley in the summer of 2023. Her doctoral research focused on the neoliberalization of California’s bilingual education policy discourse over the past two decades. While a graduate student at Berkeley, Noah served as a GSI for a number of courses including Language and Power, The Politics of Educational Inequality, and Personal Ethics for the 21st Century. She worked as a Teaching Consultant at the GSI Teaching & Resource Center for several years prior to joining the team as a postdoc. Noah enjoys collaborating with her colleagues to continuously rethink and refine the Center’s offerings in hopes to provide GSIs with the support, resources, and inspiration to do their best.
Kristen Nelson
Postdoctoral Fellow
Kristen is a Postdoctoral Fellow at the GSI Center. She received her Ph.D. two years ago from the Berkeley Department of Sociology. Kristen’s research draws on and contributes to the subfields of race and ethnicity, racial attitudes, political sociology, and social psychology. Specifically, she examines how deeply internalized racial attitudes are shaped by social factors such as political parties and class background. She also investigates how these attitudes inform support for racial policies. Kristen has focused much of her work at the GSI Center on expanding inclusive pedagogy across campus. She enjoys leading workshops on inclusive classrooms and creating written resources on this topic. Kristen has also helped GSIs learn how to navigate conflict and respond to bias through the GSI Center’s Addressing Bias and Bigotry initiative, a UC-funded program. (Please keep your eye out for information about related programming this fall!).