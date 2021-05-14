International House accepting applications for room and board scholarships

We are currently accepting scholarship applications for Fall 2021 and Academic Year 2021-22. The purpose of the I-House Scholarship program is to offer UC Berkeley students who demonstrate financial need an opportunity to experience, firsthand, cultures from all over the world while enabling international students to learn about the ethnic and economic diversity in the United States as I-House residents. Due to the donations of many generous alumni and friends to International House, partial room and board scholarships may be provided to help deserving students reside at International House. Residents must have a valid housing contract to be eligible.
We still have rooms available for Fall 2021 and Academic Year 2021-22. We have double rooms available for undergraduate students, and single rooms available for graduate students & visiting scholars. Our housing contracts include an outstanding meal plan, interactive resident programming, and prime location to campus. Apply for housing now.
For any questions or concerns, please email ihres@berkeley.edu.