Insurance After Graduation: Options and Assistance

Whether you are graduating or leaving the university for a period of time, it is important to think about your health insurance options. If you are on Berkeley’s Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP), your coverage is effective through July 31, 2020.
The SHIP office can help provide information and help you navigate different health insurance options. You can call SHIP at 510-642-5700, email ship@berkeley.edu or send a secure message through the eTang patient portal to explore your options.
Blue Shield of California has also set up a dedicated service for UC Berkeley students who are transitioning out of SHIP after graduation. They can help with the following:
- Assessment of tax situation (dependent or head of household)
- Review of needs
- Determination of subsidy/Medi-Cal eligibility
- Education on necessary documentation for enrollment
- Overview of plan options – medical/dental/vision
- Quote rates – medical/dental/vision
- Plan selection and online completion of application
- Knowledge of student health plan benefits
- Enrollment assistance
For general information about SHIP policies, visit the University Health Services website or the Insurance After Graduate webpage.