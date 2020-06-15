Insurance After Graduation: Options and Assistance

Whether you are graduating or leaving the university for a period of time, it is important to think about your health insurance options. If you are on Berkeley’s Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP), your coverage is effective through July 31, 2020.

The SHIP office can help provide information and help you navigate different health insurance options. You can call SHIP at 510-642-5700, email ship@berkeley.edu or send a secure message through the eTang patient portal to explore your options.

Blue Shield of California has also set up a dedicated service for UC Berkeley students who are transitioning out of SHIP after graduation. They can help with the following:

Assessment of tax situation (dependent or head of household)

Review of needs

Determination of subsidy/Medi-Cal eligibility

Education on necessary documentation for enrollment

Overview of plan options – medical/dental/vision

Quote rates – medical/dental/vision

Plan selection and online completion of application

Knowledge of student health plan benefits

Enrollment assistance

For general information about SHIP policies, visit the University Health Services website or the Insurance After Graduate webpage.