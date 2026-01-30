Influenza (“Flu”) Season is still Here!

Classes are starting back up in the middle of our influenza season, and you will likely notice people around you coughing and sneezing. A newly emerged influenza A virus strain, H3N2 subclade K is circulating and we are currently seeing an increase in both the number of cases as well as more severe disease and hospitalizations. Flu season typically lasts until May, so there is still time to get the flu vaccine if you haven’t gotten it yet. Getting vaccinated can reduce the risk of hospitalization and make symptoms less severe. While not a great match with the new H3N2 strain, current influenza vaccines are still expected to offer protection against severe disease.

University Health Services Walk-In Flu Shots for Students

Drop-in flu shots are available to students Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:30 am and 1-4:00 pm at University Health Services Travel/Immunization Department. Flu shots are covered for students with SHIP, and $57 for those without SHIP. You can also get a COVID-19 vaccine when you get your flu shot if you need one.

Check our flu vaccine page for more locations and details. Don’t forget to upload your vaccine information on MyUCBerkeleyHealth (in the Preventive Care section) when you get or if you have gotten vaccinated.

If you do get sick, learn how to treat your symptoms and which respiratory illnesses have diagnostic tests and how to get them. And most importantly, stay home and get plenty of rest (but wear a mask if you must be up and about). Learn more on how to prevent illness and treat your symptoms on the University Health Services site.

We sincerely appreciate every effort you make to help support better health for our campus community. Please take care of yourself.

Stay well,

Cory and Anna

Cory Vu, OD

Associate Vice Chancellor, Health & Wellbeing

Anna Harte, MD

Medical Director, University Health Services