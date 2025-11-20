Hurricane Melissa Support for Students

Dear Students,

We recognize that, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, there are students who are still navigating its impact on their lives. We are reaching out with assistance during this difficult period.

If you have been impacted by this event and are in need of financial assistance, the fastest way to get funds is an emergency loan from UCB, which takes 2-3 days to process. The Basic Needs Center also offers emergency financial assistance in the areas of rent, food, housing security deposit, and other emergency and safety needs to enrolled students who have exhausted their financial resources. To request assistance, please complete the Basic Needs Assistance Form. You can also apply for the Mutual Aid Fund. If you are an international student, you are advised to meet with a Berkeley International Office (BIO) Advisor to discuss Financial Aid options.

Traveling Home:

If you need to leave the country, and you are an international student, always review guidance from the BIO Office before traveling.

Late Rent and Eviction:

You have rights as a renter in California. If you anticipate paying rent late, communicate that with your landlord as soon as possible. If you do receive an eviction notice and want to continue to occupy the rental unit, ask the landlord what you can do to make that possible. IF the landlord does agree to let you stay, make sure this agreement is in writing! If you feel that your landlord has improperly given you any termination notice, consult with SLS or another lawyer to evaluate your options. Get advice and help from UCB Legal Services.

Food Support:

The Basic Needs Center food pantry is open Tuesday-Friday; you can find their hours here. You can also check out a local food bank. Local food bank locators: California Association of Food Banks or FindHelp.org for nationwide food banks.

Mental Health Support:

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) offers counseling to students. For questions or to set up a phone triage, please call (510) 642-9494, or the after hours line at 855-817-5667. You can also schedule a CAPS phone appointment online through eTang patient portal

Beware Scams:

Scammers capitalize on disasters and stressful situations. For information on how to avoid scams, see the BIO Office’s Scam Avoidance Tips.

Be well,

The Office of Graduate Student Life