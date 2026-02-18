GSI Center’s Workshops on Teaching Spring 2026

February 18, 2026

Wendy Hernandez

GSI Teaching and Resource Center

The GSI Center is offering workshops on teaching for GSI’s throughout the 2026 Spring semester. The purpose of these workshops is to offer GSIs, and other graduate students interested in teaching, opportunities for hands-on learning and practical discussion about pedagogy. Registration is required.

Enhancing Student Engagement and Participation*

Thursday, January 29, 2026, 10:00-11:30 AM, via Zoom

How Students Learn*

Wednesday, February 4, 2026, 1:00-2:30 PM, via Zoom

Creating & Using Grading Rubrics*

Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 1:30-3:00 PM, via Zoom

Syllabus & Course Design*

Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 3:00-4:30 PM, via Zoom

Developing a Statement of Teaching Philosophy and Teaching Portfolio*

Friday, February 27, 2026, 1:00-2:30 PM, via Zoom

Peer Exchange and Feedback on Statements of Teaching Philosophy*

Friday, March 6, 2026, 1:00-2:30 PM, via Zoom

Neuroinclusive Teaching for GSIs*

Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 2:00-3:30 PM, via Zoom

Transferable Skills of Teaching

Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 11:00 AM-12:30 PM, via Zoom

Universal Design for Learning*

Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 10:00-11:30 AM, via Zoom

Designing Syllabi for Summer Session Courses

Thursday, April 16, 2026, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, via Zoom

Teaching and the Academic Job Search

Friday, April 24, 2026, 10:00-11:30 AM, via Zoom

Curious about your Teaching Certificate Program Progress?

Are you in the middle of your Teaching Certificate Program and curious about your progress? Visit the GSI Teaching and Resource Center for more information regarding your progress. Follow these steps to review your progress and attendance records using the Engage platform.

Want More Information on GSI Certification?