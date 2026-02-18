GSI Center’s Workshops on Teaching Spring 2026

GSI Teaching and Resource Center
The GSI Center is offering workshops on teaching for GSI’s throughout the 2026 Spring semester. The purpose of these workshops is to offer GSIs, and other graduate students interested in teaching, opportunities for hands-on learning and practical discussion about pedagogy. Registration is required.
Enhancing Student Engagement and Participation*
Thursday, January 29, 2026, 10:00-11:30 AM, via Zoom
How Students Learn*
Wednesday, February 4, 2026, 1:00-2:30 PM, via Zoom
Creating & Using Grading Rubrics*
Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 1:30-3:00 PM, via Zoom
Syllabus & Course Design*
Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 3:00-4:30 PM, via Zoom
Developing a Statement of Teaching Philosophy and Teaching Portfolio*
Friday, February 27, 2026, 1:00-2:30 PM, via Zoom
Peer Exchange and Feedback on Statements of Teaching Philosophy*
Friday, March 6, 2026, 1:00-2:30 PM, via Zoom
Neuroinclusive Teaching for GSIs*
Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 2:00-3:30 PM, via Zoom
Transferable Skills of Teaching
Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 11:00 AM-12:30 PM, via Zoom
Universal Design for Learning*
Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 10:00-11:30 AM, via Zoom
Designing Syllabi for Summer Session Courses
Thursday, April 16, 2026, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, via Zoom
Teaching and the Academic Job Search
Friday, April 24, 2026, 10:00-11:30 AM, via Zoom
Curious about your Teaching Certificate Program Progress?
Are you in the middle of your Teaching Certificate Program and curious about your progress? Visit the GSI Teaching and Resource Center for more information regarding your progress. Follow these steps to review your progress and attendance records using the Engage platform.