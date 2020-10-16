GROW Grants Have Gone Virtual!

Applications are open for Fall 2020 GROW Grants!

Graduates Optimizing Wellness (GROW) Grants is a grant program where graduate student groups and departments may apply for funds to host team-building activities and skill-building workshops focused on wellness and promoting a culture of well-being.

Who can apply?

Any “intact community” which, in broader terms, means a community centered around a shared affiliation or identity may apply for a grant.

For the remainder of Fall 2020, workshops will be held remotely.

The program is funded by the Wellness Fund, which aims to support wellness services and programming services for students at UC Berkeley. Interested in learning more or suggesting a workshop topic?

Email gradlife@berkeley.edu with questions.