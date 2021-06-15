Graduate Student Summer 2021 Counseling and Support Resources

Graduate students face unique and challenging issues which can impact their mental health. In fact, graduate and professional students have been facing increasing levels of stress and anxiety, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and mandated distancing. More than 30% of graduate students report moderate or higher levels of anxiety and depression (Ogilvie et al., 2021). There are many possible reasons for the increase in anxiety and depression, including diversity and inclusion, advisor relations, imposter concerns, isolation, demanding schedules and deadlines, GSI commitments, department cultural norms, stigma associated with mental health concerns, and challenges of being an international student.

Because there are many types of graduate student issues, we at Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) recognize the need for mental health services are varied. On behalf ofCAPS and the Graduate Assembly Wellness Center, I want to encourage students to reach out for mental health support. While some students may prefer counseling, one-on-one counseling is not for everyone. CAPS offers a number of resources curated specifically for graduate students, including support groups, skill-building classes (Dealing with Self-Criticism, for example) as well as other workshops designed to encourage resilience and mental health.

Counseling and Psychological Services for graduate and professional students will be continuing over the summer. I specialize in the unique issues related to graduate student mental health, and offer one-on-one counseling as well as workshops and informal consultation for students, faculty and staff. I will be available for most of the summer (with vacation from July 1 through July 14, 2021) for remote (phone or Zoom) counseling sessions. Students who are unsure of their needs are invited to contact me (or another CAPS counselor if I am unavailable) to discuss options they may want to consider. Email me at ahonigman@berkeley.edu to set up an appointment.

Other counseling services can be found at uhs.berkeley.edu/counseling. Please don’t wait to seek support! The summer is often the best time to establish new habits.