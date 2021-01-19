Graduate Assembly’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Fund

The Graduate Assembly’s new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Fund provides grants for campus groups and affiliates starting or continuing efforts to further diversity, equity, and inclusion in the campus community. The first review was Jan. 20, though applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis as long as funds are available.

Applicants should briefly describe their project, its benefits and timeline, and provide a tentative proposed budget. Individual projects funded in full by this award will not exceed $1,000 per project.

Groups may request funding in excess of this amount if they plan to secure matching dollars from other sources, such as the Graduate Division’s Graduate Diversity Innovation Fund. Applicants needn’t have already secured matching funds to receive an award in excess of $1,000, but should provide information about the funds they are pursuing.

Read about this this fund and apply online!