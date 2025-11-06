Grad Slam: Competition Rules and Submission Process

Judging in the first round will be conducted by a UC Berkeley committee of faculty, staff, and graduate students. In the second round, judges will be drawn from University alumni, staff, and other campus affiliates from varied academic fields and backgrounds. Audience members will select the People’s Choice finalist.

Judging will focus on the presentation and the ability to communicate research to a non-specialist audience. Contestants will be rated on:

Clarity: Did the speaker provide adequate background knowledge to make the talk and the importance of the project understandable?

Organization: Did the presentation follow a clear and logical sequence?

Delivery: Pace, enthusiasm, confidence, body language, eye contact, vocal range, etc.

Appropriateness: Was the topic and its significance communicated in language appropriate to an intelligent but non-specialist audience? Did the speaker avoid or explain discipline-specific jargon?

Intellectual significance of research discussed: Did the speaker explain why their project matters (for example, its significance to the academic discipline or to specific problems in the world)?

Engagement: To what extent did the talk engage the audience’s intellectual curiosity? Did it inspire the audience to want to learn more about the topic?