Grad Apartments Available this Spring – Apply Now

As we wrap up the fall semester and look ahead to spring, the UC Berkeley Housing team would like to let you know that there are still have openings for graduate students who want to live in campus apartments for the spring. If you are looking for housing, we encourage you to apply now through the UC Berkeley Housing Portal.

Campus housing is the most convenient option, especially if you’re looking for housing last-minute. We have a straightforward application process, you won’t have to pay a large upfront deposit, and most units are fully furnished, with Wi-Fi and some utilities included. All of our graduate apartments feature single bedrooms.

We currently have openings for spring 2026 in most of our graduate apartment complexes, all conveniently located either close to campus or near public transportation. If you wish to live with your significant other, partner, and/or other family members, consider applying to University Village.

We look forward to helping you make your next year on campus a success!