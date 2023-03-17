Got Writing Skills? Discover Writing Career Paths for Graduate Students

The publishing industry works closely with writers to refine and publish their work. Publishers employ editors, researchers, as well as acquisition and sales professionals to provide support for all stages of the publishing process. When it comes to careers in publishing and editing, GradPro talked to Lindsay Wright, the Director of the Los Angeles Review of Books Publishing (LARB) Workshop, who holds a master’s degree in English Language and Literature from the University of Virginia. Lindsay mentioned that graduate students “already possess many of the skills they need in a publishing career, such as a keen attention to the written word, understanding of research practices, and the ability to manage many complex processes at once.” However, in order to prepare for a career in publishing, graduate students need to apply the skills they develop in research and teaching to professional contexts.

Lindsay shares that, “the best way to prepare for a career in publishing is through apprenticeship, whether by working on a graduate student journal or as an intern at a magazine or press. Since publishing is an industry that runs through connections, it’s important to start to get to know people at the organizations that you might be interested in working for, whether they are Big 5 publishing houses, academic publishers, independent presses, or non-profit organizations.” The LARB Publishing Workshop, for example, is a great opportunity for graduate students to build their publishing network. Applications are due on March 31 for this summer’s workshop.

In addition to attending apprenticeships like the LARB publishing workshop, Lindsay also encouraged graduate students to reach out to alumni who are already working in the industry for an informational interview to learn about the specific job or career in the field: “Many people are surprised, for example, to learn that many editorial jobs often require more administrative and project management skills than they do an ability to copy edit or work on a sentence level with the writer. Graduate students may find that many of the skills they picked up along the way through teaching, working in digital collections, or administering academic programs can be translated to publishing careers and will make them attractive to prospective employers.”