Get Help Finishing Your Dissertation — New Fall Cohort

Writing a dissertation can be one of the most challenging parts of graduate school. To support you through the process, UC Berkeley partners with the National Center for Faculty Development & Diversity (NCFDD), which offers a free Dissertation Success Curriculum.
This 12-week program helps you build a sustainable daily writing practice while connecting with a supportive community of peers. It’s designed to help you move past three common barriers: procrastination, perfectionism, and isolation.
Fall 2025 Cohort Details
- Start Date: September 2, 2025
- Cost: Free for Berkeley graduate students
- Format: Online, with weekly prompts, and community support
How to Enroll
- If you don’t already have an NCFDD account, sign up here.
- Activate your community account through single sign-on here.
- Go to the Dissertation Success Space and enroll in the Fall ’25 Cohort.
If you are unable to make the September 2, 2025 start date, you can also choose the Solo Study option, which lets you begin on your own schedule while still receiving weekly prompts.
If you have any questions or issues registering, please reach out to [email protected] and someone will be happy to assist you.
We encourage you to take advantage of this resource, and to explore the full library of NCFDD webinars and tools to support your success.