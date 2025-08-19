Get Help Finishing Your Dissertation — New Fall Cohort

Writing a dissertation can be one of the most challenging parts of graduate school. To support you through the process, UC Berkeley partners with the National Center for Faculty Development & Diversity (NCFDD), which offers a free Dissertation Success Curriculum.

This 12-week program helps you build a sustainable daily writing practice while connecting with a supportive community of peers. It’s designed to help you move past three common barriers: procrastination, perfectionism, and isolation.

Fall 2025 Cohort Details

Start Date: September 2, 2025

September 2, 2025 Cost: Free for Berkeley graduate students

Free for Berkeley graduate students Format: Online, with weekly prompts, and community support

How to Enroll

If you are unable to make the September 2, 2025 start date, you can also choose the Solo Study option, which lets you begin on your own schedule while still receiving weekly prompts.

If you have any questions or issues registering, please reach out to [email protected] and someone will be happy to assist you.

We encourage you to take advantage of this resource, and to explore the full library of NCFDD webinars and tools to support your success.