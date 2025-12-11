Funding opportunity: Big C Student Initiated Projects

What is the Big C?

Passed by student referenda in April 2017 and renewed in April 2025, The Big C (Big Community) Fee Referendum expands staffing (student and professional), programs, and services, including funding for student initiated projects, offered through the Centers for Educational Justice & Community Engagement (EJCE) that serve the UC Berkeley community. EJCE serves all students by fostering communities and providing support and educational services to the campus as a whole. EJCE is comprised of: African American Student Development (AASD) + Fannie Lou Hamer Black Resource Center | Asian Pacific American Student Development (APASD) + HFA C-10 Community Center | Chicanx Latinx Student Development (CLSD) + Latinx Student Resource Center | Gender Equity Resource Center (GenEq) | Multicultural Community Center (MCC) | Native American Student Development (NASD) + Native Community Center | and South Asian, Southwest Asian, and North African Student Development (SSWANA) + HFA C-10 Community Center.

What is the Student Initiated Projects Fund?

EJCE recognizes that there is a significant need for programs and projects for communities. For this reason, approximately 9% of the Big C fee is allocated to fund student-initiated diversity, multicultural, and equity projects and programs for graduate and undergraduate students and communities. This supports students’ ability to create and lead programs that are relevant to their current interests and direct needs.

The Big C Student Initiated Projects Fund is intended to create a more inclusive campus community providing funding for student-centered and student-initiated direct service projects that focus on needs of underrepresented and historically marginalized populations including educational projects & programs impacting the broader community and the climate of the Berkeley campus.

Projects should align with the purpose of the Big C Student Fee referendum and the purpose of Student Initiated Projects. Projects should address/contain at least one of the following:

Impact on the broader campus community

Impact the current campus climate, serve an under-served or historically marginalized population on campus

Address current gaps in service for students

Work towards retention of current students

Serve undergraduate and graduate students (projects serving both graduate and undergraduate students are given stronger consideration

ELIGIBILITY

The primary contact (person submitting the application) must be an undergraduate or graduate student who is registered during the Spring 2026 semester. All proposals must have a fiscal sponsor from the following list: Registered Student Organizations

Fraternities & Sororities

ASUC Offices

Graduate Assembly

Other groups within Berkeley Student Leadership & Engagement (OASIS)

Academic or administrative campus units/departments Proposals should be project based and executable within the articulated timeline. Funds will not be allocated for professional staffing.

TYPES OF FUNDING

One-time: Proposals may be submitted requesting funding for a single program or project.

ALLOWABLE COSTS

All Berkeley undergraduate and graduate students pay The Big C fee of $63.00 for the Fall and Spring semesters in the 2025-2026 academic year. By policy, Big C revenues are designated to cover services and programs that directly benefit students and are complementary to, but not a part of, the core instructional program.

These services and programs include, but are not limited to:

operating and capital expenses for services related to the physical and psychological health and well-being of students;

social, recreational, and cultural activities and programs;

services related to campus life and campus community;

technology expenses directly related to the services; and

career support

HOW TO APPLY

Complete the online application form.

The proposal worksheet can be used to organize information submitted on the application form.

The budget template can be used for the required budget proposal.

ACCOUNTABILITY AND FIDUCIARY

Each project must appoint at least one student who will be responsible to provide tracking of expenditures and to answer an end-of-year survey. Guidelines for tracking expenditures and handling unspent funds will be given at info sessions and with notice of granting of application.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE

Applications are due Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:59pm.

INFORMATION SESSIONS

Open Q&A sessions with the Big C Advisory Committee Co-Chairs will be hosted on Zoom. Attending a Q&A session is recommended, but not mandatory.

Tuesday, December 2, 5:00-6:00pm

Thursday, December 4, 4:00-5:00pm

FUNDING DECISIONS & FUNDS TRANSFER TIMELINE

Funding decisions will be made and communicated to grantees by March 2026. Funds will be available in campus units’/departments’ accounts in March/April 2026. Funds will be available in the accounts of Registered Student Organizations, Fraternities & Sororities, ASUC Offices, Graduate Assembly, and other groups within Berkeley Student Leadership & Engagement (OASIS) by June 2026 due to campus processing times.