Free Memberships with New York Academy of Sciences, Versatile PhD, and Nature Masterclasses through VSPA

The Visiting Researcher Scholar and Postdoc Affairs (VSPA) Program at UC Berkeley has sponsored the following free memberships for UC Berkeley students.

The New York Academy of Sciences

For over 200 years the New York Academy of Sciences has helped scientists, engineers, and innovators pursue successful careers. As an Institutional Member of the Academy, UC Berkeley’s VSPA program can sponsor free Memberships for all interested students, postdocs and faculty. Sign up for your NYAS membership online.

The Versatile PhD

The Versatile PhD is a web-based resource that can help demystify non-academic careers and reveal a range of professions that utilize the skills you are developing as a postdoc or while in graduate school. You can find both academia and non-academia jobs as well as online bulletin boards where members can discuss their career paths. Learn more about The Versatile PhD and sign up.

Nature Masterclasses

VSPA has a Nature Masterclasses subscription, which gives eligible affiliates access to an online course in scientific writing and publishing, taught by editors from the Nature Research journals. Register for a Nature Masterclass Scientific Writing and Publishing course.

If you have questions about these offerings, please email vspa@berkeley.edu