Food, Housing, and Healthcare: Updates for Grad Students

As the year ends, our office and the Basic Needs Center want to update you on how recent changes might affect your access to essential resources like food assistance, housing support and healthcare. Below you can find an outline of specific campus resources to help you.

Food Access

If you are experiencing food insecurity, you are not alone. Overall, the cost of food at home has risen 2.7 percent over the last year. Luckily, November CalFresh funds have finally been distributed and December’s disbursements are expected to arrive without issue. CalFresh is not expected to face further disruption should there be another government shutdown in January.​

However, expanded work requirements for CalFresh start this month. All students enrolled less than half-time must now meet work requirements. Previously, those over 54, those with dependents under age 15, as well as unhoused students, veterans, and young adults exiting foster care were exempt. Refugees, asylees, trafficking survivors and other immigrant groups have also lost eligibility for CalFresh.

Get food: The UC Berkeley Basic Needs Center food pantry is open Tuesday-Friday; view their hours. You can also check out a local food bank: California Association of Food Banks or FindHelp.org (nationwide).

Utilities & Housing

LIHEAP utility assistance funding has been reduced, so eligibility requirements are stricter and reserved for households in dire need. Additionally, the Trump administration has proposed ⅔ cuts to housing for homeless individuals and families, starting in January.

Get help with housing: The Basic Needs Center offers short-term emergency financial assistance to enrolled students who have exhausted their financial resources. Review the Basic Needs Emergency Fund FAQs. To request assistance, please complete the Basic Needs Assistance Form.

Health Care

Health insurers have increased rates for 2026, by an average of about 17% in California and 30% nationwide. Restrictions on taxes and state-directed payments to Medi-Cal could reduce availability of services.

Starting January 1, immigrant adults will no longer be able to sign up for full-scope Medi-Cal coverage. If you already have Medi-Cal, you can stay covered, but you must fill out your renewal form every year. If your Medi-Cal ends, you have 90 days to fix the problem and keep your coverage. If you miss that 90-day window, you won’t be able to get full-scope Medi-Cal again. New applicants can only apply for restricted Medi-Cal, which covers emergency care, pregnancy-related care, and nursing home care. New applicants under age 19 and pregnant people can still get full-scope Medi-Cal.

DACA recipients are no longer eligible for health or dental insurance through Covered California. Any existing coverage has been ended.

Get access to healthcare: University Health Services (UHS) at UC Berkeley

In-State Tuition for Undocumented Students

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against several states to prevent them from providing in-state tuition and scholarships to undocumented students attending public universities. As of today, that lawsuit does not change anything: AB 540, the CA Dream Act, and the CA Dream Loan program remain active. The State of California currently still grants in-state tuition and financial aid to all California students.

Get resources for undocumented students: UndocuGrads – UC Berkeley Graduate Division

Mental Health | Undocumented Student Program

Additional Resources: