Finding Your Path Beyond Academia: Leadership and Career Exploration with Ricky Huang and Tiffany Tran

As BA Speakers Co-Director, Ricky is responsible for coordinating events from the ground up. “The first thing entails collaboration with other peers to decide which events will be scheduled each academic year,” he explains. “From there, we mobilize the team to reach out to potential panelists and speakers using an updated database, and we evaluate event effectiveness based on attendance rates and audience feedback through surveys.”

Reaching out to speakers, he notes, is more nuanced than it might seem. The challenge lies in the sheer diversity of professionals BA targets, each industry has its own norms, expectations, and communication styles, making a one-size-fits-all approach ineffective. “There isn’t a uniform approach because we reach out to speakers from completely different industries such as data science, publishing, and nonprofits. What works best is being straightforward and providing as much information as possible in the initial email.” This outreach effort is reflected in BA’s current programming, which ranges from a virtual Transferable Skills Workshop led by an industry coach to an in-person consulting panel and networking dinner with McKinsey, drawing speakers and participants from fields as varied as research, nonprofit, and global management consulting.

Tiffany’s work as BA Media Co-Director centers on how Beyond Academia communicates its mission. “My role focuses on managing how BA connects with the graduate student and postdoc community to raise awareness,” she says. In practice, this means crafting and managing email campaigns, designing promotional materials, moderating social media accounts, maintaining the organization’s website, and coordinating communications with departments across campus, the behind-the-scenes infrastructure that keeps BA visible and accessible to its audience. Getting that logistics right is central to the role. Beyond the organizational work, she describes the experience as personally rewarding. “I enjoy being able to sit in on panels and learn from the speakers as well. It’s been a privilege to be in those rooms.”