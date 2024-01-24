Financial Wellness Month Event Calendar

Follow us on Instagram (@BeWellCal and @UCB.FinancialWellness) for a chance to win prizes. Monday – Financial Wellness in College Tuesday – What is your financial personality? Wednesday – Financial Wellness Tips for College Students Thursday – Eating on a budget video Friday – Meet the team! Design Contest Submit artwork that represents financial wellness for a chance to win a cash prize and feature your art in our promotional materials. Showcase your amazing art and creativity to win $$$! To Participate, fill out the Google Form. Grand prize winner: $100 gift card with merchandise featuring your design Runner-up: $30 gift card Third-place runner-up: $20 gift card Guidelines: Please be aware that your artwork should not incorporate any registered name, seal, icons, images, trademark or other insignia associated with UC Berkeley (including bears and bear claws). By submitting the artwork, you agree to grant the Center for Financial Wellness the right to use, reproduce, and adapt the artwork for promotional purposes. Only currently registered UC Berkeley students are eligible to enter this contest. Registered students are enrolled in at least one course. Deadline: Friday February 2 2024 Winners announced: February 16, 2024 Social Media Campaign (Jan. 22 - Jan. 26)Follow us on Instagram (@BeWellCal and @UCB.FinancialWellness) for a chance to win prizes. Monday – Financial Wellness in College Tuesday – What is your financial personality? Wednesday – Financial Wellness Tips for College Students Thursday – Eating on a budget video Friday – Meet the team! Tabling Meet us in person at Sproul Plaza! Our team will be tabling on Sproul Plaza to answer your questions, provide valuable resources, and guide you on your journey to financial success. On January 17, we are collaborating with the TRiO program and the Basic Need Center. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to engage with a Financial Wellness Coach, and grab some exciting giveaways. See you there! 12-2pm Sproul Plaza 1/17 Explore Campus Resources: Tabling with the TRiO Program and the Basic Need Center 1/24 All about Food: Connect with our Financial Wellness Coach and learn more about food resources in the neighborhood 1/31 Book Swap! Bring a book and exchange it for another one with Center for Financial Wellness Webinar: New Year, New FAFSA: Unpacking the FAFSA Simplification ActJoin us for the informative webinar where you can meet with the staff from the Financial Aid and Scholarship Office and learn more about FAFSA Simplification Act 1/23 1-2pm Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/simpfafsa Evaluation form Webinar: Smooth Move: Your Guide to Moving out the DormsAre you planning to move out of the dorms and into off-campus housing? Our workshop “Smooth Move” is designed to guide you through the essential steps of this significant transition. 1/24 3-3:45pm Registration link: http://tinyurl.com/smoothmove24 Evaluation form Webinar: Making Student Employment Work For YouJoin us for the informative webinar where you can meet with the staff from the Financial Aid and Scholarship Office, participate in discussions with a student panel, and learn how to make student employment work for you. The session will be followed by a 15 mins Q&A. 1/30 1-2pm; Q&A from 2-2:15 Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/employstu Evaluation form Webinar: Your Guide to Money Saving AppsJoin us for a quick tour of cutting-edge apps designed to help you save money effortlessly. From budget tracking to discount offerings, this webinar will empower you with the tools you need to achieve your financial goals. Don’t miss out on this insightful session – register now and start maximizing your savings today! 2/1 1-1:45pm Registration link: http://tinyurl.com/moneysavingapps24 Evaluation form