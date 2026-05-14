Federal Financial Changes for Grad Students

Expanded work requirements for CalFresh/SNAP benefits are expected to be implemented by June 1, 2026. Students who are enrolled less than half-time who don’t qualify for an exemption will be asked to meet work requirements in order to qualify for CalFresh benefits.

If you are experiencing trouble accessing CalFresh benefits, you have resources:

For general eligibility questions or support, please reach out to the Basic Needs Center’s CalFresh Team. You can email [email protected] or sign up for an appointment from July 7-30 .

For support with low benefit allotment or denials, Berkeley Law students can help you through the Food Justice Project .

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