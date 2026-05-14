Federal Financial Changes for Grad Students

Topic

Graduate Division Announcements

Date

May 14, 2026

Written By

The Office of Graduate Student Life

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The Office of Graduate Student Life and the Basic Needs Center want to update graduate students on your access to essential resources like food assistance, housing support, financial aid, and healthcare. Below you can find an outline of specific campus resources to help you.

Federal Financial Aid Changes

Starting July 1, 2026, there will be several federal changes to financial aid limits and repayment options. Please review the Federal Updates provided by the Financial Aid and Scholarships Office. 

Food Access and CalFresh / SNAP

Expanded work requirements for CalFresh/SNAP benefits are expected to be implemented by June 1, 2026.  Students who are enrolled less than half-time who don’t qualify for an exemption will be asked to meet work requirements in order to qualify for CalFresh benefits.

If you are experiencing trouble accessing CalFresh benefits, you have resources:

Get food

Housing

The Basic Needs Center offers short-term emergency housing for students who are unhoused or at imminent risk of losing their housing, emergency rental assistance, and housing security deposit assistance for students who have exhausted their financial resources. The Basic Needs Assistance Form closes May 8 and reopens June 8. During the break, reach out to [email protected] for emergency assistance.

Health Care

Get access to healthcare: University Health Services (UHS) at UC Berkeley

Need help with emergency care bills? The Health Opportunity Fund provides up to $200 for emergency medical expenses at the Tang Center.

Important Medi-Cal Updates 

  • Current Medi-Cal enrollees who are immigrant adults can keep their full coverage if they renew on time. 
  • New applicants can only apply for restricted Medi-Cal, which covers only emergency care, pregnancy-related care, and nursing home care. 
  • Starting July 1, 2026, some immigrant Medi-Cal members will stop getting non-emergency dental coverage. 

Federal change to SHIP / student insurance:

All students will now be automatically charged for SHIP. Students who choose to opt out will be refunded within 60 days.

Ways to save or get support:

Discuss your options

You are always welcome to meet with our Grad Div Basic Needs and Housing Specialist to discuss your options. Email [email protected].