Federal Financial Changes for Grad Students

Federal Financial Aid Changes
Starting July 1, 2026, there will be several federal changes to financial aid limits and repayment options. Please review the Federal Updates provided by the Financial Aid and Scholarships Office.
Food Access and CalFresh / SNAP
Expanded work requirements for CalFresh/SNAP benefits are expected to be implemented by June 1, 2026. Students who are enrolled less than half-time who don’t qualify for an exemption will be asked to meet work requirements in order to qualify for CalFresh benefits.
If you are experiencing trouble accessing CalFresh benefits, you have resources:
- For general eligibility questions or support, please reach out to the Basic Needs Center’s CalFresh Team. You can email [email protected] or sign up for an appointment from July 7-30.
- For support with low benefit allotment or denials, Berkeley Law students can help you through the Food Justice Project.
Get food
- The Basic Needs Center’s Food Pantry is open Monday-Friday: Please visit the pantry’s page for their hours and to access the virtual line. During breaks, you can access a local food bank: California Association of Food Banks or FindHelp.org (nationwide).
Housing
The Basic Needs Center offers short-term emergency housing for students who are unhoused or at imminent risk of losing their housing, emergency rental assistance, and housing security deposit assistance for students who have exhausted their financial resources. The Basic Needs Assistance Form closes May 8 and reopens June 8. During the break, reach out to [email protected] for emergency assistance.
- Are you an international student? If so, talk to BIO first. Meet with a Berkeley International Office (BIO) Advisor to discuss your Financial Aid options. Advising is available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10am-12pm and 1pm-4pm.
Health Care
Get access to healthcare: University Health Services (UHS) at UC Berkeley
Need help with emergency care bills? The Health Opportunity Fund provides up to $200 for emergency medical expenses at the Tang Center.
Important Medi-Cal Updates
- Current Medi-Cal enrollees who are immigrant adults can keep their full coverage if they renew on time.
- New applicants can only apply for restricted Medi-Cal, which covers only emergency care, pregnancy-related care, and nursing home care.
- Starting July 1, 2026, some immigrant Medi-Cal members will stop getting non-emergency dental coverage.
Federal change to SHIP / student insurance:
All students will now be automatically charged for SHIP. Students who choose to opt out will be refunded within 60 days.
Ways to save or get support:
- Students get free rides on all Bay Area public transit
- Students in need of a laptop or other technology hardware can apply to the Student Technology Equity Program (STEP) for a loaned device at no charge.
- Childcare Reimbursement
- Find jobs with an appointment with a graduate specialized Career Counselor through Berkeley Career Engagement.
- An interest-free Short-Term Emergency Loan from Financial Aid & Scholarships Office
- Visit Basic Needs Financial Aid Virtual Drop-In Services to meet with a Financial Aid Counselor over Zoom on Mondays and Fridays 11am-1pm. To join these drop-ins, you can access the Zoom link directly, or enter the Meeting ID: 963 0362 8579 & Passcode: 702406.
- The Center for Financial Wellness (CFW) for free, confidential peer-to-peer financial education and coaching. Schedule an appointment or for quick questions you can email [email protected].
- Students get free therapy through Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)
- Get resources for undocumented students: UndocuGrads – Berkeley Graduate Division
- Immigration Policy Changes FAQ | Berkeley International Office