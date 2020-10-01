Falltopia Mega Movie Night

Admission to the Mega Movie Night is free and open to all. Event registration, Twitch, and Amazon Prime accounts will be required to watch and participate. No purchases are necessary.

Step One: Required free event registration

Step Two: Required free Twitch account

Step Three: Free Amazon Student Prime account

* Note: non-students are required to use an Amazon Prime account

Prizes will include:

iPads, AirPods, Visa Gift Cards & More!

Facebook Event Details – moderated by Student Affairs professional and student staff. All sponsored giveaway winners will be notified by email.

If you need special accommodations, please reach out to us at busdev@berkeley.edu so that we can provide an alternative experience for you.

Register for the Mega Movie Night here.