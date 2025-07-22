Prepare for Future Careers with Skill Development Courses this Fall

Take a look outside of your department for course offerings that will help you round out your skill set.

As a graduate student at Berkeley, you’re here to develop expertise in a specific field. But as you map out your schedule for the fall semester, keep in mind that you have access to all kinds of classes outside of your department that can help you build new skills or explore new fields or career paths. Consider enrolling in one of the many courses offered across campus that will help you expand your professional skill set, whether you are considering a career in academia or beyond.

Here’s a sample of a few courses that you might find interesting. Act quickly as seats are limited.