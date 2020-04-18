Cal Esports Virtual Open House — 4/18/20

Hang with the Cal Esports community and participate in open play, tournaments, virtual board games

Cal Esports is hosting a lightly structured open house for current and prospective students, as well as staff, faculty, alumni and guests on Saturday, April 18.

The event will be hosted on the Cal Esports Discord, a free online application and gaming community platform. Participants can choose to join any activity channel and ongoing gaming session.

Registration is free and required for all event activities including tournaments. Register online in advance using this form.

All participants will automatically qualify for a chance to win digital giveaways. Random winners are selected each hour and notified by email.

For ongoing updates, visit this event listing on Facebook.

Event Schedule | April 18, 2020