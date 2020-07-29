Enroll in At Least .5 Credits by July 29, 2020 to Maintain Uninterrupted SHIP Coverage

Enroll in Courses

You’ll need to enroll in at least one course before July 29, 2020 to maintain continuous access to the Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP) and University Health Services, Recreational Sports Facility (RSF), campus libraries, University Housing, and more. If you enroll after July 29, 2020, your coverage will backdate as effective on August 1, 2020, but may not show up immediately in CalCentral.

Take Action on SHIP

For students to show as actively insured as of August 1, you MUST be enrolled in at least .5 units (even if it is just a PE class which gets dropped later). If you have not enrolled in any units to date, do so now!

Want to waive SHIP?

The Fall 2020 waiver period is May 1, 2020 to July 15, 2020. The late waiver period is July 16, 2020 to August 15, 2020. All late waivers will be subject to a late fee of $75. No waivers will be accepted after August 15, 2020.

The Fall 2020 waiver criteria, waiver worksheet and other resources are provided below under Waiver Resources. To get started see the Fall 2020 Waiver Application and visit University Health Services SHIP webpage.