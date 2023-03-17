Don’t Miss Grad Slam! Announcing the Seven Berkeley Grad Slam Semi-finalists

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Cheer on our seven Grad Slam Semi-finalists as they present their three-minute research talks in our virtual Grad Slam championship! This year’s event will be live-streamed, and we want you to join in as part of our virtual audience. Here are three great reasons to attend this live-streamed event:

Learn about interesting research projects: Berkeley is a top research university and these semi-finalists are up and coming in their fields. Discover potentially groundbreaking research that will make you more informed and maybe even spark ideas for your own research projects.

Your vote will be counted: While a panel of distinguished judges select the top two winners, virtual audience members will have the opportunity to vote for a "People's Choice" winner. This means you can help decide which talks are the best executed and capture the compelling research our campus has to offer!

You could be the 2024 champion! Have you considered applying to Grad Slam yourself? There's no better way to prepare yourself for next year's competition than to see this year's Semi-finalists in action!

The campus winner will represent Berkeley and compete in the UC-wide Grad Slam hosted by UC President Michael Drake.

Grad Slam is a UC-sponsored competitive speaking event designed to showcase graduate student research in three-minute talks pitched to a general audience. This is a unique opportunity for graduate students who are engaged in substantive, original research projects to develop skills in communicating their academic research — while making their work visible to academic, media, private sector, and public sector leaders from across the state.

Congrats to the UC Berkeley Grad Slam Semi-finalists