Don’t Miss Grad Slam 2026!

Grad Slam is a UC-sponsored competition designed to showcase graduate student research for a general audience in three-minute talks. Students first compete in semifinals at their UC campus, where they can win cash prizes. Nine Berkeley semi-finalists have been selected to present their three-minute talk in-person at the campuswide competition on Wednesday, April 8, 3:00–5:30 p.m. in Banatao Auditorium.

Join us in-person for this exciting event celebrating graduate student research. Free refreshments will be available. This event will also be live-streamed.