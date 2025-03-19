Don’t Miss Grad Slam 2025! Announcing the Ten Berkeley Grad Slam Semi-Finalists

Grad Slam 2025Wednesday, April 9, 2025 3:00-5:00 p.m. PDT Live stream via Zoom Cheer on our ten Grad Slam semi-finalists as they present their three-minute research talks in our virtual 2025 Grad Slam championship! The event will be live-streamed, and we want you to join in as part of our virtual audience. 2025 Grad SlamThree great reasons to attend this live-streamed event: Learn about interesting research projects: Berkeley is a top research university, and these semi-finalists are up-and-coming in their fields. Discover potentially groundbreaking research that will make you more informed and maybe even spark ideas for your own research projects. Your vote will be counted: While a panel of distinguished judges will select the top two winners, virtual audience members will have the opportunity to vote for a “People’s Choice” winner. This means you can help decide which talks are the best executed and capture the compelling research our campus has to offer! You could be the next 2026 champion! Have you considered applying to Grad Slam yourself? There’s no better way to prepare yourself for next year’s competition than to see this year’s semi-finalists in action! Grad Slam is a UC-sponsored competitive speaking event designed to showcase graduate student research in three-minute talks pitched to a general audience. This is a unique opportunity for graduate students who are engaged in substantive, original research projects to develop skills in communicating their academic research — while making their work visible to academic, media, private sector, and public sector leaders from across the state. The campus winner will represent Berkeley and compete in the UC-wide Grad Slam hosted by UC President Michael Drake in late April. The following semi-finalists have been selected to participate in the April 9, 2025 campus Grad Slam competition:Jaquesta Adams, ChemistryUsing small sensors to get the big picture!Jaquesta Adams is a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in chemistry originally from Miami, Florida. Currently, in the Landry lab, she works on the development of near-infrared fluorescent nanosensors for the high spatiotemporal detection of neuropeptides. She hopes that her research can lead to improved understanding of and therapeutic outcomes for neurological disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Cecil Egbele, JournalismBlacklisted!Cecil Egbele is a second-year Master’s student in journalism at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. She has a background in television broadcasting with Nigeria’s national TV, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). As a documentary filmmaker, her interests focus on social justice and impactful storytelling. Her thesis exposes the decades-long deportation of U.S. military veterans and sheds light on their struggles in exile while questioning the moral and legal frameworks that allow the deportation of veterans in the first place. She argues that immigration laws regarding veterans should be reassessed, emphasizing that America should not abandon those who bravely served on the front lines when the country needed them most; after all, they served with honor and should not be abandoned at the border. Zhe Fu, Civil and Environmental Engineering; Electrical Engineering and Computer SciencesStop-and-go No More: How a Few Smart Cars Can Fix Traffic JamsZhe is a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in Transportation Engineering, developing sustainable solutions for mixed-autonomy traffic (where autonomous and human-driven vehicles coexist). Her work blends physics models, control theory, and machine learning across theoretical, algorithmic, and real-world applications to reduce congestion, cut emissions, and improve traffic energy efficiency. Outside academia, she enjoys singing, attending live performances, and playing sports. Sekou Jabateh, Political ScienceBuilding Cooperation Across Ethnic Groups with Interpersonal Monetary Transfers: A Field Experiment in Post-war LiberiaSekou Jabateh is a Ph.D. student specializing in comparative politics. His research focuses on the micro-dynamics of political violence and conflict resolution. He has co-authored papers and conducted field experiments in Liberia and Senegal, investigating intergroup cooperation in post-conflict settings and the role of political connections in entrepreneurship in developing countries. Before joining UC Berkeley, Sekou was a Research Fellow at New York University, examining the intersection of conflict, ethnicity, and political economy. Hoyun Kim, EducationPolicy in Action: The case of access to Dual Enrollment through CCAPHoyun is a Ph.D. candidate in education at the Berkeley School of Education. Her research interests are in public higher education policy and systems and their implications for equity, access, and agency for students. Her recent work focuses on the development and implementation of policies and initiatives at community colleges to increase postsecondary attainment. Outside of research, she enjoys trying new art forms, cooking, and caring for college students. Daniel Raban, StatisticsHow Should We Average Ratings?Daniel Raban is a fourth-year Ph.D. student in statistics. His research centers around theoretical statistics and probability theory, in topics such as the analysis of ratings, game-theoretic notions of cooperation, and long-term behavior of random processes. In his free time, Daniel enjoys cooking, writing fiction, and designing games. As part of a commitment to accessibility in math education, Daniel maintains Pillowmath, a website of over 2500 personally typed pages of freely available math notes, frequented by users from over 80 countries around the world. Jaewon Saw, Civil and Environmental EngineeringListening with Light: Unlocking the World with Distributed Acoustic SensingJaewon is a Ph.D, candidate in systems engineering, specializing in Distributed Acoustic Sensing, a cutting-edge technology with diverse applications. Growing up, she was fascinated by the engineering behind historic structures and their ability to withstand the test of time. This curiosity led her to pursue structural engineering during her undergraduate and master’s studies. Now, she applies advanced sensing technologies and data-driven methods to study the built and natural environment, working to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure. Sydney Tomlinson, NSTClearing the Cellular Forest: Harnessing Small Molecules to Remove Complex Diseased ProteinsSydney Tomlinson is a fourth-year Ph.D. student in Metabolic Biology. Conducting research in Dr. James Olzmann’s lab, her work focuses on harnessing cellular degradation mechanisms to target disease-driving proteins embedded in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) for removal. This approach holds promise as an innovative therapeutic strategy for treating various diseases. Outside of the lab, she is an avid outdoor enthusiast who is always up for an adventure. Jonathan Wang, Electrical Engineering and Computer SciencesProgramming AI AcceleratorsJonathan is a first-year M.S. student in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science specializing in computer architecture. He is a researcher in the Specialized Computing Ecosystems Lab, where his work is at the intersection between artificial intelligence and hardware design. Jonathan’s passion is driven by his desire to democratize access to powerful machine learning tools so everyone can utilize AI with their own devices. Wayne Zhao, Materials Science and EngineeringSeeing the unseen: Next-Gen Infrared DetectionWayne Zhao is a third-year Ph.D. student in Materials Science and Engineering. His research focuses on developing novel infrared light-detecting materials using high throughput computation to enhance aviation and firefighter safety. Fascinated by chemistry and Pennsylvania geology, Wayne’s pursuit of materials science stems from his interests in rocks and minerals. Also an avid foodie, Wayne hopes his research will aid cost-effect food spoilage detection, too. Outside of academia, he enjoys biking, badminton, and drumming.