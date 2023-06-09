Developing the Tools of Tomorrow for the Problems of Today

With data science on the move as one of the fastest growing majors at Berkeley, increasing demands for innovative ways to interpret and utilize the field have also surged. Berkeley has proven to be a trailblazer in the realm of data science; with women making up nearly half of Berkeley’s data science undergraduate population as well as being a top ranked university in sending students to Silicon Valley. To keep up with demand, Berkeley is doubling down on data science and computing science, adding a unique twist, with the establishment of Berkeley’s first new college in over 50 years; the College of Computing, Data Science, and Society (CDSS).

Announced May 18th, the CDSS’ vision is to ‘educate all students to approach data ethically and masterfully, found new fields that bring computing and data science together with other disciplines, make sustained progress on issues of human and societal significance, and ​​advance the state-of-the-art in the core of computing, data science, and statistics’. The new college includes many sought after interdisciplinary graduate degree programs (Masters, doctoral, and joint programs with UCSF): see the full list is provided below. CDSS being Berkeley’s first college of the 21st century is indicative of the growing trends towards technological advancement, both within the school as well as society at large, and it intends to build the necessary ‘tools of tomorrow’ that will bring about meaningful change and solutions for the issues of today.