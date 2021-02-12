Black History Month is an annual observance of the African American experience in the United States. While the history of African Americans in the U.S. continues to be written, it is important to reflect on the hardships that Black people in America have endured in the face of inequality.

In observance of Black History Month, I encourage you to take a moment to view Professor Waldo E. Martin Jr.’s lecture, “Deep Soul: Twentieth-Century African American Freedom Struggles and the Making of the Modern World,” which is a powerful reflection on the Civil Rights Movement of the twentieth century.

The seminal twentieth-century African American Freedom Struggles include the important yet relatively unknown series of southern African street boycotts in the early twentieth century, as well as the iconic Civil Rights – Black Power insurgency from 1935 to 1975.

In this lecture, Martin first examines why and how these foundational struggles proved essential to the formation of the modern African American Freedom Movement. Second, he examines the centrality of the Freedom Movement to both the development of the modern United States and the modern world.