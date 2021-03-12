Conversation with Dr. Carmen Rojas, CEO of the Marguerite Casey Foundation — 4/1/21

The Center for Social Sector Leadership at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business is hosting an event with Dr. Carmen Rojas, President and CEO of the Marguerite Casey Foundation, as part of their Path Bending Careers Speaker Series.

April 1, 12:30-2 p.m. | Join Via Zoom

Join us for a conversation with Dr. Carmen Rojas, the youngest Latina president of a nationally endowed foundation in the U.S. She is the president and CEO of the Marguerite Casey Foundation, a private foundation whose mission is to support leaders who work to shift the balance of power in their communities toward people who are excluded from sharing in the resources and benefits of society, and who have the vision and capacity to build a truly representative economy.

Prior to joining the Marguerite Casey Foundation, Dr. Carmen Rojas was the co-founder and former CEO of The Workers Lab, an innovation lab that invests in entrepreneurs, community organizers, and government leaders to create replicable and revenue-generating solutions that improve conditions for low-wage workers. Nationally recognized as a leader in economic and worker justice, Dr. Rojas has worked for more than 20 years with foundations, financial institutions, and nonprofits to improve the lives of working people across the United States. In her talk, Dr. Carmen Rojas will be sharing her journey, experiences, and learnings within the social sector.