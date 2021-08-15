Continuation of the temporary seventh-year extension for ASEs

In recognition of the continued impact of COVID-19 on student employees, UC Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Michael T. Brown has approved continuation of the temporary seventh year (two semester) extension to the total length of service performed by Academic Student Employees, including Readers and Tutors on annual stipends, and Graduate Student Instructors.

Please read the complete updated UC memo online.

This temporary extension “is permissible for matriculated students at UC during the quarters/semesters in which instruction is substantially impacted by COVID-19. That is, any matriculated graduate student enrolled in Spring 2020 through Spring 2022 may request a […] 13th or 14th semester of appointment as Academic Student Employee.”

Please visit the Graduate Division’s Appointments Handbook for information about the process to request an extension.