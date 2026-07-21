Celebrating Berkeley’s 2026–27 Fulbright U.S. Student Program Awardees

Topic

Graduate Division Announcements

Date

July 21, 2026

Written By

Christina Vuong

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UC Berkeley is pleased to announce the recipients of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program Awards for the 2026–27 academic cycle.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers grant opportunities for graduating seniors, graduate students, and alumni to undertake international graduate study, advanced research, university teaching, and primary and secondary school teaching worldwide. This fall, these awardees will travel to their host countries to conduct research or serve as English Teaching Assistants.

Congratulations to this year’s grant recipients on their achievement.

Meet the 2026–2027 Awardees

Name Award Type Country Field of Study
Harshita Bathina Open Study / Research Award Slovak Republic Physiology
Agustín Julián de Jesús Open Study/ Research Award Romania History
Ella Treinen Open Study / Research Award Brazil Public Health
Ana-Florina Galic Open Study / Research Award Switzerland Biology
Sydney Moss Open Study / Research Award Colombia Environmental Sciences
Emily Reich Open Study / Research Award Israel Education
Gray Brakke Open Study / Research Award Vietnam Urban Studies
Miranda Jiang Open Study / Research Award Vietnam History
Mathew Muntz Open Study / Research Award Slovak Republic Musical Instrument Training – World Music
Isabelle Winstead Open Study / Research Award Slovak Republic Energy
Madison Alayne Zaragoza English Teaching Assistant Award Germany English Education

2027–28 Application Cycle

Applications for the 2027–2028 Fulbright U.S. Student Program cycle are now open.

For detailed application guidelines and resources, visit the UC Berkeley Fulbright Award Program page.

UC Berkeley Internal Deadline: August 19, 2026