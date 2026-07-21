Celebrating Berkeley’s 2026–27 Fulbright U.S. Student Program Awardees

UC Berkeley is pleased to announce the recipients of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program Awards for the 2026–27 academic cycle.
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers grant opportunities for graduating seniors, graduate students, and alumni to undertake international graduate study, advanced research, university teaching, and primary and secondary school teaching worldwide. This fall, these awardees will travel to their host countries to conduct research or serve as English Teaching Assistants.
Congratulations to this year’s grant recipients on their achievement.
Meet the 2026–2027 Awardees
|Name
|Award Type
|Country
|Field of Study
|Harshita Bathina
|Open Study / Research Award
|Slovak Republic
|Physiology
|Agustín Julián de Jesús
|Open Study/ Research Award
|Romania
|History
|Ella Treinen
|Open Study / Research Award
|Brazil
|Public Health
|Ana-Florina Galic
|Open Study / Research Award
|Switzerland
|Biology
|Sydney Moss
|Open Study / Research Award
|Colombia
|Environmental Sciences
|Emily Reich
|Open Study / Research Award
|Israel
|Education
|Gray Brakke
|Open Study / Research Award
|Vietnam
|Urban Studies
|Miranda Jiang
|Open Study / Research Award
|Vietnam
|History
|Mathew Muntz
|Open Study / Research Award
|Slovak Republic
|Musical Instrument Training – World Music
|Isabelle Winstead
|Open Study / Research Award
|Slovak Republic
|Energy
|Madison Alayne Zaragoza
|English Teaching Assistant Award
|Germany
|English Education
2027–28 Application Cycle
Applications for the 2027–2028 Fulbright U.S. Student Program cycle are now open.
For detailed application guidelines and resources, visit the UC Berkeley Fulbright Award Program page.