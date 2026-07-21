Celebrating Berkeley’s 2026–27 Fulbright U.S. Student Program Awardees

UC Berkeley is pleased to announce the recipients of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program Awards for the 2026–27 academic cycle.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers grant opportunities for graduating seniors, graduate students, and alumni to undertake international graduate study, advanced research, university teaching, and primary and secondary school teaching worldwide. This fall, these awardees will travel to their host countries to conduct research or serve as English Teaching Assistants.

Congratulations to this year’s grant recipients on their achievement.