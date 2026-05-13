UC Berkeley’s Carla Bassil earns 2nd place at UC systemwide Grad Slam competition

The annual competition challenges graduate students to distill years of complex research into a compelling, accessible talk for a general audience. Contestants are judged on audience engagement, clarity of communication, and the effectiveness of their presentation. Bassil’s research, which sits at the intersection of materials science, sensor technology, and artificial intelligence, earned high marks from a panel of judges representing industry, government, media, and higher education.

Gas sensors are used to detect spoilage, contamination, and unsafe compounds in food products, but traditional approaches often struggle with accuracy and specificity. Bassil’s chip integrates machine learning algorithms to enhance the sensor’s ability to identify and distinguish between different gases, potentially enabling faster and more reliable food safety screening at scale.

Bassil’s second-place finish reflects the strength of Berkeley’s graduate research community and the university’s long-standing commitment to research that addresses real-world challenges. The Grad Slam competition has grown into one of the UC system’s signature events for showcasing the breadth and impact of graduate scholarship.

This article was written by Jonathan Landeros-Cisneros, Professional Development Liaison and a Ph.D. candidate in the Berkeley School of Education.