Career Prep Tips for Graduate Students

Whether you’re finishing up your program or just starting out at Berkeley, there’s no wrong time to think about preparing for success in your career. The Career Center is here to help you explore and prepare for any career paths you’re considering! Here’s a quick overview of the robust set of offerings for graduate students that you can take advantage of during your time at Cal:

Individual Consultations: Did you know that there are two advisers at the Career Center who work exclusively with graduate students and postdocs? With decades of experience between them, Debra Behrens and Andrew Green can provide you with guidance on identifying potential career paths, refining your job application materials, preparing for interviews, and much more. Schedule an appointment today!

Customized Departmental Presentations: If you have questions about the job search, other students in your department or Registered Student Organization probably do too. Luckily for you and your colleagues, Debra and Andrew do in-department presentations — get in touch with them to set things up!

Career Fairs: The Career Center puts together career fairs throughout the academic year. Put this year’s dates in your calendar now!