Career Prep Tips for Graduate Students

Whether you’re finishing up your program or just starting out at Berkeley, there’s no wrong time to think about preparing for success in your career. The Career Center is here to help you explore and prepare for any career paths you’re considering! Here’s a quick overview of the robust set of offerings for graduate students that you can take advantage of during your time at Cal:
- Individual Consultations: Did you know that there are two advisers at the Career Center who work exclusively with graduate students and postdocs? With decades of experience between them, Debra Behrens and Andrew Green can provide you with guidance on identifying potential career paths, refining your job application materials, preparing for interviews, and much more. Schedule an appointment today!
- Workshops: Whether you’re interested in finding a job in academia or are looking beyond the tenure track, check out the Career Center’s calendar for a list of upcoming workshops. Be sure to check out the many events tailored for graduate students, including an upcoming series on the academic job search for students in the social sciences and humanities. You’re also welcome to attend events aimed at undergrads!
- Customized Departmental Presentations: If you have questions about the job search, other students in your department or Registered Student Organization probably do too. Luckily for you and your colleagues, Debra and Andrew do in-department presentations — get in touch with them to set things up!
- Career Fairs: The Career Center puts together career fairs throughout the academic year. Put this year’s dates in your calendar now!
- Handshake: To sign up for any of the Career Center’s workshops, you’ll have to login to Handshake, the Career Center’s appointment management system. While you’re there, check out the extensive list of jobs and internships that are available exclusively for Berkeley students. Even if you don’t find the right opportunity through Handshake, browsing the listings is a great way to familiarize yourself with what a job ad looks like and the types of skills and experiences employers are looking for.
The job search can be a trying, bewildering, and exciting experience. Be sure to avail yourself of all of the Career Center’s resources to set yourself up for success!
David Bratt is a Ph.D. Candidate in the Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures and a Professional Development Liaison in the Graduate Division.