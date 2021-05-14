View Graduating MFA Exhibitions at BAMPFA

The 50th Annual University of California, Berkeley Master of Fine Arts Graduate Exhibition

May 14–June 20, 2021

Every year since 1970, BAMPFA and UC Berkeley’s Department of Art Practice have collaborated to present an exhibition of works by Berkeley Master of Fine Arts graduates. The 2020 exhibition, which would have marked the fiftieth anniversary of this historic partnership, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A year later, with our galleries reopening to the public at last, we celebrate by showcasing the exceptional work of Brian Bartz, Xandra Ibarra, Leena Joshi, Brontez Purnell, Ghazal Rahimi, and Jessica Robbins.

2020 MFA Artists’ Talk on Thursday, June 3 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific

Hear the 2020 graduates of UC Berkeley’s Master of Fine Arts program talk about their work on view at BAMPFA.

Read about this exhibition and reserve ticket times

The 51st Annual University of California, Berkeley Master of Fine Arts Graduate Exhibition

June 11–July 11, 2021

This year’s exhibition includes the exceptional work of champoy, Fred Marque DeWitt, Emily Gui, Biz Iqbal, Anna Riley, and Nadia Shihab.

2021 MFA Artist’s Talk on Wednesday, June 23, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific

Hear the 2021 graduates of UC Berkeley’s Master of Fine Arts program talk about their work on view at BAMPFA.

Hear the 2021 graduates of UC Berkeley’s Master of Fine Arts program talk about their work on view at BAMPFA.

Read about this exhibition and reserve ticket times