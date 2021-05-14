View Graduating MFA Exhibitions at BAMPFA

| by AJ Fox
From 2020 MFA graduate Brian Bartz: Virid, 2020; pigment print on archival paper; 42 x 24 in.; courtesy of the artist.

The 50th Annual University of California, Berkeley Master of Fine Arts Graduate Exhibition

May 14–June 20, 2021

Every year since 1970, BAMPFA and UC Berkeley’s Department of Art Practice have collaborated to present an exhibition of works by Berkeley Master of Fine Arts graduates. The 2020 exhibition, which would have marked the fiftieth anniversary of this historic partnership, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A year later, with our galleries reopening to the public at last, we celebrate by showcasing the exceptional work of Brian Bartz, Xandra Ibarra, Leena Joshi, Brontez Purnell, Ghazal Rahimi, and Jessica Robbins.

Read about this exhibition and reserve ticket times

The 51st Annual University of California, Berkeley Master of Fine Arts Graduate Exhibition

June 11–July 11, 2021

This year’s exhibition includes the exceptional work of champoy, Fred Marque DeWitt, Emily Gui, Biz Iqbal, Anna Riley, and Nadia Shihab.

Read about this exhibition and reserve ticket times

Categories: Campus Announcements, May 2021