Temporary Access to Millions of Digitized Library Volumes

Need a book from the UC Berkeley Library? The library is able to provide temporary access to digitized versions of millions of volumes held by UC libraries through the Hathi Trust Emergency Temporary Access Service (ETAS). Things to know:

Start with the Hathi Trust website. Click “Login In” and select “University of California, Berkeley” from the list of institutions, then authenticate with your Calnet ID.

If a book is available, you can read it for one hour. Renewal is extended if you are still actively reading the book (scrolling, flipping pages, etc.)

Downloads are limited to one page at a time.

The number of simultaneous users is the same as the number of physical volumes owned by UC Berkeley. If we have two volumes, up to two simultaneous users are allowed.

For more details, check out the Library’s news story, Hathi Trust’s article, “How to use the ETAS” and Hathi Trust’s list of frequently asked questions. If you have questions about the Hathi Trust ETAS, contact eref@library.berkeley.edu.

The Library’s COVID-19 portal provides up to date information on how to return materials, how to access article databases online, requesting articles and book chapters through interlibrary loan, and more.

As always, Library staff are available for research consultations and to answer questions about library services: by 24/7 chat, email, or online appointments. Graduate students are also encouraged to reach out to their department’s library liaison or to me, the Library’s liaison to the Graduate Division, at clee@library.berkeley.edu.