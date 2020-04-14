Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP) Updates

Given the unique situation that continues to evolve around COVID-19 the following changes are now in place until further notice to help make using your insurance and getting care easier wherever you may be:

No referrals from University Health Services are needed before accessing medical and mental health care. Most providers should not require any documentation of this, but if needed, you can take this UHS letter with you.

90-day refills are now available for most prescriptions at any pharmacy.

For students who are now away from campus and living internationally, international coverage now includes routine care along with emergency care.

The student health center at each University of California campus gladly offers reciprocal access to currently registered students from all other UC campuses under the same conditions that apply to its own students. If you visit an SHC at another campus, you may need to pay out of pocket and be reimbursed for any services you receive. Please check the Student Health Services (SHS) or Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) website of the UC campus you plan to visit for more information about fees and filing claims to UC SHIP. You should call or email the SHS or CAPS center first to see what services are available on-site or remotely during this time.

The UC Berkeley Graduate Wellness Center staff are available for online counseling sessions.

Note: For those that are currently on SHIP for the Spring 2020 semester, your SHIP is still effective through July 31, 2020. Note, Fall 2020 coverage begins August 1, 2020

How to access care:

Due to campus COVID-19 changes, some services at the Tang Center may be reduced or being offered virtually. Please see our reduced in-person services hours page for the latest updates. We are also posting updates to our SHIP webpage .

Access your health insurance card and review claim status at berkeley.wellfleetinsurance.com/ship

Locate participating providers at berkeley.wellfleetinsurance.com/providers

How to reach the SHIP Office:

The UHS walk-in office is currently closed, but we are responding to voicemails, emails and secure messages. Please feel free to reach out via email at ship@berkeley.edu or send a secure message through the eTang portal.

If you have a question regarding benefits or claims, please contact Wellfleet Insurance at 833-302-9785.

Please remember to update your local address in Cal Central if you have moved or returned home during this time.