Live at I-House: Rooms and Meal Plans for Graduate Students

Single Rooms with Meal Plan Offered for Fall 2020 Graduate Students (Financial Aid available) at International House

International House at UC Berkeley invites both domestic and international students to apply for room and board for Fall 2020 or for the entire 2020-21 academic year.

I-House offers single rooms and cosmopolitan international cuisine. Come and experience an amazing sense of community spirit, powerful peer learning, enticing social activities and events, and world-class leadership training opportunities.

I-House offers partial room and board financial aid/scholarships to eligible UC Berkeley applicants with demonstrated financial need.

Apply for housing: ihouse.berkeley.edu/apply

Apply for room and board financial aid: https://ihouse.berkeley.edu/resident-life/financial-aid-room-and-board-support

The deadline to apply for financial aid is Sunday, June 21, 2020.

For questions, contact the I-House Admissions Office: ihres@berkeley.edu