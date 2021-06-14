Free Summer Classes With The Berkeley Art Studio.

Summer registration is now open for the Berkeley Art Studio! Thanks to the Student Technology Fund, eligible graduate students may sign up for design and digital photography classes for free. We offer classes in ceramics, photography, drawing, painting, design, and printmaking. The Studio has a rich history of providing quality art instruction taught by our staff of professional artists and is a welcoming place for students and artists at a variety of skill levels.

The summer session started on June 14, 2021, and students can view offerings on the Berkeley Art Studio website.

For more information and to fill out an application, please visit:

https://artstudio.berkeley.edu/course/design-scholarships/