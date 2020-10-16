Focus Groups for Proposed Graduate Housing Project

UC Berkeley Capital Strategies, in partnership with American Campus Communities, is seeking program input on a potential graduate housing project in the greater Berkeley area. Current graduate students living in the Berkeley area are invited to sign-up to participate in focus groups for the proposed graduate housing project. Several 90- minute, Zoom-based focus groups are being planned for the last week of October to collect student insights on community amenities, floor plans and rental rates at the proposed project. Focus group members will receive a small gratuity upon completion.

To apply, please complete the brief survey.

Participants will be notified via email by Friday, Oct. 23.