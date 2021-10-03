Apply to Live at International House

Looking for a unique living experience during your time at Berkeley?

International House Berkeley is now accepting room and board applications for graduate students for the 2022 Spring semester. If you are looking at future housing options, International House offers a once-in-a-lifetime intercultural living opportunity. I-House provides Cal students the best mix of conveniences, entertainment, and social activities of any student residence at UC Berkeley. At I-House, you’ll be part of a global community that supports your academic pursuits while making your stay one of your life’s most enjoyable and memorable living experiences.

To ensure that our residents and staff are as safe as possible in light of the pandemic, we have updated all cleaning and sanitizing standards to the highest levels and implemented new dining safety standards.

How to Apply

The Spring 2022 Housing application is now open. Visit ihouse.berkeley.edu/apply to secure a housing contract for the upcoming semester!

Please visit our website to determine if you are eligible to apply for room and board scholarships. The Spring Scholarship application will be available beginning October 15, 2o21.

Learn More

Still have questions about living at I-House? Learn more about life at I-House and the application process by visiting our website or contacting the I-House Admissions staff at ihres@berkeley.edu.