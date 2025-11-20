 Call for Nominations: 2026 Graduate Mentoring Awards

As a campus community, we recognize the transformative impact that mentors can have on graduate students’ experiences at Berkeley, their well-being, and their academic success. To recognize both our faculty and our graduate students who provide important mentorship, the Graduate Division and the Graduate Assembly sponsor three awards that recognize outstanding mentoring of graduate students by faculty members, as well as one award to recognize the outstanding peer mentorship of current graduate and professional students.

Nominations for all four awards are being accepted through Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Award recipients will be recognized in April 2026 in a joint celebration.