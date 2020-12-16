Cal Housing is Available for Graduate Students

Currently, there is limited availability in all single student graduate apartment locations, but not every apartment type is available. For more information, students can visit the main Cal Housing web page at https://housing.berkeley. edu/overview and click on the appropriate links for descriptive information and pictures (Garden Village, Jackson House, Manville, Panoramic Berkeley, and Shattuck Studios).

Please note that housing is not guaranteed, 1L JD (Law) students receive priority in Manville, certain fellowship recipients receive priority in Jackson House, LLM (Law) students receive priority in Shattuck Studios, and the earliest applicants across all categories receive priority.

Students can contact graduatestudenthousing @berkeley.edu or (510) 642-9983 with any further questions.