Bridging Policy and Practice

A central theme in the roundtable was the collision between bottom‑up, relational practices and top‑down, rule‑driven systems. Here, Erika offered a concrete example of how policy culture can begin to shift from the ground up, drawing on her work at the Goldman School of Public Policy (GSPP). She described how the school created a shared syllabus template that gives faculty common language and options for key classroom policies, including the use of GenAI and responses to academic misconduct. Rather than forcing every instructor into a single model, the template offers a menu of options—for example, several different AI policies a professor can choose from—and pairs them with consistent framing language.

Consistent framing and language is also crucial in disclosing some of the potential pressure points of the RJ Process. Dorit emphasized the importance of being mindful of reporting obligations of a facilitator ahead of time. When a participant begins to share something that enters that territory she feels that it is the obligation of the facilitator to remind the participant – even if they have to interfere mid-sentence – that there may be a reporting trigger coming up in their share, and that they can choose whether to continue or not.

Julie noted that people may be harmed by actions that don’t necessarily constitute policy violations. Through her work within the RJ Center, she gives individuals an opportunity to work through such instances. She noted that it isn’t always possible to have the person who caused harm and the person who was harmed sit down together. In such instances, she brings the community together to talk about harms, impacts, and needs. Once individuals begin listening to each other, a range of different impacts and needs can be articulated and addressed with specific plans to prevent repetition.