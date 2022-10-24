Berkeley Ph.D.’s in the field: Presenting research in Scotland

Mirabito’s research, “Design Strategies that Work: How Engineers Use Sequential Decision Making to Improve Design Performance in Concept Selection” explores how engineers make their design decisions and understanding why they make those decisions.

She describes, “In design, lots of concepts are brainstormed as possible solutions to a problem, then engineers need to select concepts to prototype. Engineers might explore the design space randomly or rather strategically. This particular paper focuses on a few strategies engineers use and their impact on design performance.”

Yakira’s research has taken her many places, most recently to St. Louis, MO and abroad to Scotland, where she participated in her first in-person conference. After the exciting experience of networking with colleagues and presenting her research in person, Yakira is recharging and looking ahead to her future goals. She plans to continue her research as well as pursue a postdoctoral position or an assistant professor position after she graduates in 2024.