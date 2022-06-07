Berkeley Mastercard scholar – Blazing the trail for women in tech

Omondi began work at Crediation, a fintech startup operating in Kenya, as a software engineer two months after leaving Google. The free time and transition allowed her to think about her future. She decided to pursue a master’s degree but wasn’t sure what program or university she should apply to. Omondi wanted something different to the theoretical computer science degree she obtained during her undergrad. She shared her decision with the CEO Ryosuke Yamawaki of Crediation. Yamawaki, a Berkeley Haas Alumni, told her about Berkeley and introduced her to other Cal alums who encouraged her to apply to the UC Berkeley School of Information.

Her acceptance notification arrived while she was at work. A beam of joy flushes Omondi’s face as she remembers the moment. The news made its way to Yamawaki and all the UC Berkeley alums that helped her along the way. Omondi remembers how surprised she was in that moment to realize she had been accepted. It dawned on her that the cost of education would probably prevent her from actually enrolling. International student fees are steep, cost of living would be so much higher, and then there are the traveling expenses. The numbers were adding up and with it making it harder to say yes to Berkeley.

“I was very determined to get into the program. So I talked to a lot of people and the department [at the School of Information] suggested the Mastercard Program,” said Omondi.

An invitation to apply for the Mastercard scholarship was sent to Omondi from the team with the Mastercard Program, housed within the Center for African Studies. The life changing decision to pursue a new academic path would be determined by this one application. Without it the cost alone would crush her dreams.

A Mastercard Scholarship was awarded to Omondi making her dream and rigorous pursuit of a masters degree from the School of Information so much more real. According to the Mastercard Foundation Scholars website this meant the scholarship would cover the cost of Omondi’s master’s degree which also included travel, student fees, visa and SEVIS, housing, food, and living expenses. A cohort signature program would also be available with a focus on leadership and entrepreneurship.

Omondi shared the good news with Yammawaki and she learned from him places to visit and what to check out when she arrived in the Bay Area. All the new and exciting places would have to wait because soon COVID-19 would begin to shift the world. She postponed all the tips and recommendations from Yammawaki since the pandemic shifted her education to an online platform.

Omondi would work during the day and then attend class sometimes until 3:00 a.m. She pushed through a whole semester like this and in January 2021 packed her bags to finally move to the Bay Area and continue her online classes. She says the change was great because at least being in the Bay while still in the midst of the pandemic, she didn’t have to worry about spotty wifi or power issues.

While navigating her academic path she found an important community with Black Graduate Student Association. It was hard at first because everything started online but over time she found herself taking trips and attending leadership forums with inspiring people. In one instance she remembers attending the National Society of Black Engineers and realizing how many Black people there are in the industry. Being in Berkeley she noticed the representation lacks but at that one event there were over 7,000 people – all black engineers doing amazing things in the industry, she was blown away.

“I feel like I just started the other day [and now] I’m graduating,” said Omondi.

Her family will not be present in the Bay Area due to visa restrictions but they will be in celebration from afar via a virtual party. Through each step of her life from the moment she moved out to chase her dreams her family has supported decisions. Omondi says her family knows she is a free bird.

As she reflects over her term at UC Berkeley, Omondi realized this time period allowed her to learn she really wants to pursue being a product manager. So after graduation she will stay in the Bay Area and join WePay, which is a JPMorgan Chase company, as a product manager where she will be able to build products, especially in the financial tech space. This role will place her at a collaborative intersection of engineers and designers.

During the closure of the interview Omondi shares some parting words to future students:

“My African people – do not disqualify yourself before applying. Especially when you don’t see people who look like you. It’s very difficult for you to see if you can be in that space, so you tend to disqualify yourself. I’m just telling them that, you know, they have what it takes. They should just go for it because you never know until you actually do it. So just put yourself out there.”