Basic Needs Updates for Grad Students

Updated Basic Needs Services
Our office and the Basic Needs Center want to update you on how recent changes might affect your access to essential resources like food assistance, housing support and healthcare. Below you can find an outline of specific campus resources to help you.
Food Access
CalFresh is not expected to face further disruption this fiscal year and maximum benefit allotments have increased so you may see a modest increase in your monthly benefit amount.
If you are experiencing trouble accessing CalFresh benefits, you have resources!
- For general eligibility questions or support, please reach out to the Basic Needs Center’s CalFresh Team. You can stop by the Welcome Center’s open hours Monday- Friday 1-4:30 pm, or sign up for an appointment here.
- For support with low benefit allotment or denials, Berkeley Law students can help you through the Food Justice Project.
- Get food: The Basic Needs Center’s Food Pantry is open Monday-Friday., with varying hours. Please visit the pantry’s page to access the virtual line.
- You can also check out a local food bank: California Association of Food Banks or FindHelp.org (nationwide).
Employment
If you’re having trouble finding work, you’re not alone. The U.S. unemployment rate is currently the highest since 2021. Our services are here to support you in your career.
- Sign up for a confidential, one-on-one consultation with a Professional Development Liaison (PDL) at GradPro. Our PDLs are trained PhD peer advisors ready to support career exploration and preparation.
- Find jobs with an appointment with a graduate specialized Career Counselor through Berkeley Career Engagement.
Housing
In Fall 2025, 5% of UC Berkeley grad students lacked a safe, regular, and adequate nighttime residence, and 3% lived outdoors, in a vehicle, or in a homeless shelter. The Basic Needs Center offers short-term emergency housing for students who are unhoused or at imminent risk of losing their housing, emergency rental assistance, and housing security deposit assistance for students who have exhausted their financial resources.
- To request assistance, please complete the Basic Needs Assistance Form.
Health Care
Restrictions on taxes and state-directed payments to Medi-Cal tied to H.R. 1 are causing layoffs at major Bay Area hospitals and reducing the availability of services.
- Get access to healthcare: University Health Services (UHS) at UC Berkeley
Immigrant adults are no longer able to sign up for full-scope Medi-Cal coverage. However, current enrollees can keep their full coverage if they renew on time. New applicants can only apply for restricted Medi-Cal, which covers only emergency care, pregnancy-related care, and nursing home care.
Additionally, non-MAGI recipients (those with disabilities and those over age 65) with over $130,000 in savings/assets no longer qualify.
Sign up for SHIP insurance:
Technology
Need help with technology resources?
- Students in need of a laptop or other technology hardware can apply to the Student Technology Equity Program (STEP) for a loaned device at no charge.
- Free and low-cost options for accessing the internet off campus.
- The California LifeLine Program (California LifeLine) is a state program that provides discounted home phone and cell phone services to eligible households.
Additional Resources
Explore additional basic needs resources to support your journey through graduate school.
- Students get free rides on all Bay Area public transit
- Childcare Reimbursement
- If you need emergency financial assistance, ask FASO about an Emergency Loan.
- Financial Aid Fridays: every Friday in February from 12:30-4pm in 250 Sproul.
- Get budgeting assistance from the Center for Financial Wellness
- Students get free therapy through Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)
- Get resources for undocumented students: UndocuGrads – Berkeley Graduate Division
- Immigration Policy Changes FAQ | Berkeley International Office