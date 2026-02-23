Basic Needs Updates for Grad Students

Topic

Graduate Division Announcements

Date

February 23, 2026

Written By

The Office of Graduate Student Life

Updated Basic Needs Services

Our office and the Basic Needs Center want to update you on how recent changes might affect your access to essential resources like food assistance, housing support and healthcare. Below you can find an outline of specific campus resources to help you. 

Food Access

CalFresh is not expected to face further disruption this fiscal year and maximum benefit allotments have increased so you may see a modest increase in your monthly benefit amount​.

If you are experiencing trouble accessing CalFresh benefits, you have resources!

Employment

If you’re having trouble finding work, you’re not alone. The U.S. unemployment rate is currently the highest since 2021. Our services are here to support you in your career. 

Housing

In Fall 2025, 5% of UC Berkeley grad students lacked a safe, regular, and adequate nighttime residence, and 3% lived outdoors, in a vehicle, or in a homeless shelter. The Basic Needs Center offers short-term emergency housing for students who are unhoused or at imminent risk of losing their housing, emergency rental assistance, and housing security deposit assistance for students who have exhausted their financial resources.

Health Care

Restrictions on taxes and state-directed payments to Medi-Cal tied to H.R. 1 are causing layoffs at major Bay Area hospitals and reducing the availability of services.

Immigrant adults are no longer able to sign up for full-scope Medi-Cal coverage. However, current enrollees can keep their full coverage if they renew on time. New applicants can only apply for restricted Medi-Cal, which covers only emergency care, pregnancy-related care, and nursing home care.

Additionally, non-MAGI recipients (those with disabilities and those over age 65) with over $130,000 in savings/assets no longer qualify.

Sign up for SHIP insurance:

Technology

Need help with technology resources?

Additional Resources

Explore additional basic needs resources to support your journey through graduate school.